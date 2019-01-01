Caf Champions League: African Stars FC optimistic ahead of KCCA FC clash – Gargo

Namibian side send a strong warning to Ugandan champions they are in Kampala to defend their first leg win and qualify for the next round

African Stars FC have vowed to defend their lead and eliminate Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) from the Caf .

The two sides will meet in the return leg on Friday with the Namibian champions enjoying a 3-2 advantage from the first leg and their coach Mohammed Gargo insists they are in Kampala to complete the job they started at home.

“I am optimistic we will play well since we have a 3-2 goal advantage,” coach Gargo told reporters after touching down in Kampala ahead of the match to be played at StarTimes Lugogo Stadium.

“The two goals KCCA scored were our own mistakes but we want to have more goals here. We have a huge advantage if you ask me and we will do everything to defend the lead and get the ticket to the next round.”

On whether they have injuries going into the match, Gargo said: “We have no injuries in our team and the only thing is we have come here to give KCCA a very good match.

“The 10-hour journey (from Windhoek to Kampala) was a little bit longer, but we are well prepared to come and play the second leg and win.”

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi has called on his charges to attack African Stars from the first whistle so as to realise their dream of making it to the next round.

Article continues below

“We will attack and attack and attack to score goals and I don’t care even if the game ends 6-3, for as long as we come out the winners,” Mutebi told reporters after the team’s training session on Wednesday.

“The bottom line is we must win the match because our main target is to reach the group stage once again and we don’t have any option but to score goals, so they [African Stars] should be prepared for an all-out attacking game.”

However, KCCA will play the match without their key striker Patrick Kaddu, who signed for Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive Berkane on Wednesday.