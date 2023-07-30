Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele verbally agrees five-year PSG contract

- Set for PSG move in €50m (£43m/$54m) deal
- Has accepted long term contract
- Will join new manager Luis Enrique in Paris
WHAT HAPPENED? Dembele has been linked with a PSG move for months, and the Parisians moved to activate his €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause earlier this week. And the transfer now seems close to completion, with Dembele giving the go-ahead to the deal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Parisians have to move quickly to sort out the specifics. Dembele's release clause rises to €100m (£86m/$108m) on August 1. The France international's contract expires in June 2024.
AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have lost Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, and could see Kylian Mbappe depart, too. Dembele is set to join Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-In as the Ligue 1 Champions' third attacking signing of the summer.
WHAT NEXT? PSG will now work on the exact structure of the deal, with a view to sorting everything before the August 1 deadline.