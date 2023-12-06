Mikel Arteta & the Arsenal goalkeeper dilemma: Stick with David Raya, bring back Aaron Ramsdale or sign a new player in January?

The Gunners edged past Luton Town despite a below-par performance from David Raya on Tuesday night - so what is the solution for Mikel Arteta?

Declan Rice ensured Arsenal wouldn't pay the price for shipping three goals at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, with the England midfielder's late winning goal going some way to masking Raya's errors, that saw him fail to effectively deal with a corner for Luton's second goal before diving over Ross Barkley's low shot for their third.

It has seen Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale to the bench for Premier League matches come into sharp focus, with the England goalkeeper having previously been the club's undisputed No.1 following his arrival from Sheffield United in 2021.

When given his chance, Ramsdale has hardly covered himself in glory this season but given Raya's high-profile mistakes, should Arteta have a rethink and bring the 25-year-old back into his starting XI?

Perhaps sticking with Raya is the only way forward now? Or should the Gunners boss hit the reset button and bring in a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window?

Let us know your thoughts on the Arsenal goalkeeping situation in the comments below! 👇