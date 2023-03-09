Antonio Conte makes honest admission after Spurs' Champions League elimination: 'They might sack me before the end of the season'

Antonio Conte refuses to speculate on his long-term future at Tottenham, with the Italian admitting that European failure could see him sacked.

Dumped out of Europe by AC Milan

Contract set to expire in the summer

No extension agreed in north London

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs tumbled out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage after suffering a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Serie A giants AC Milan, with that setback ensuring that the north London outfit will complete a 15th season without major silverware. Conte was back on the bench for a second leg clash with the Rossoneri but, with his contract due to expire in the summer, was unable to inspire his troops to victory as speculation continues to rage regarding his intentions for 2023-24.

WHAT THEY SAID: Conte told Amazon Prime after seeing Spurs – who were reduced to 10 men when Cristian Romero was sent off - held to a 0-0 draw by Milan on home soil: “I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club. My contract expires in June, we will see – they might sack me even before the end of the season. Perhaps the expectations were higher and they may be disappointed? What matters for a coach is trying to work and raise the bar. This year we are struggling to raise the bar.”

The former Juventus and Chelsea boss added: “I have a great relationship with my chairman but that doesn’t mean I don’t tell them what my vision is. We will see. We have to finish the season. We have a contract until June. I’m happy to work in Tottenham but at the end I will make a decision. The club knows my vision and my thoughts about the situation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte, for all of his success as a coach, has only reached the Champions League quarter-finals once as a manager in six attempts – with that solitary run to the last eight coming in 2013 when calling the shots at Juventus.

WHAT NEXT? Another continental quest has now come to a close for Conte, with collective focus at Tottenham narrowed on a bid to secure another top-four finish in the Premier League – with their next domestic outing set to see them play host to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.