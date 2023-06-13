Ansu Fati labelled a 'phenomenon' & future Ballon d'Or winner as Barcelona forward's agent plays down transfer rumours

The prospect of a big transfer for Ansu Fati has been played down by his agent Jorge Mendes, who labelled the Barcelona forward a "phenomenon".

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite the fact that both Fati and manager Xavi Hernandez want the young Spaniard to stay at Barca, there's still plenty of interest from elsewhere this summer. Wolves are one of the clubs sniffing around, with a potential swap deal with Ruben Neves reportedly on the cards. However, the player's agent Jorge Mendes has poured cold water over the rumours, stating that he doesn't expect the youngster to leave.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mendes told El Chiringuito TV reporters: "He wants to stay at Barca. He is the second top scorer at Barca. In the last two games, he has scored three goals. What more do you want?" He continued: "You've got a phenomenon on your hands. He is one of the best young players in the world. He will win the Ballon d'Or, you will see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendes isn't the first to shower the 20-year-old with praise. Fati has been hotly tipped by pundits and ex-pros across the continent as one of Europe's next big things, and with 39 goal contributions in 109 appearances for Barca, it's easy to see why. It seems that 2023-24 could be the season for him continue to develop his talents with the current La Liga champions, although there are few certainties beyond that point.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? After a gruelling campaign, Barca's players only have a few weeks off until things start to get busy again. Their pre-season schedule will see them play a range of European giants including Real Madrid, Milan, Arsenal, and Juventus.