Amunike challenges Taifa Stars to make Afcon history

coach Emmanuel Amunike has challenged the Taifa Stars players to engrave their names in the history books by beating to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Tanzania needs a win to end a 38-year wait since their last participation at the continental spectacle and Amunike has impelled his charges to go on and make their own history.

“This is the time to be a man, this is their chance to make history," Amunike was quoted as saying by Concisenews.

“The fans will come out to cheer them to victory. I wish I could play this match, but unfortunately, I cannot.

“I will be shouting and directing them (from the sidelines) instead.”

The former forward also described the match as the most important in Tanzania’s recent history and also called on the nation to rally behind his side.

"This will be the most important match for Tanzania in recent times," he said while addressing the media in Dar es Salaam.

"It will be a match of moments. I call for calmness because every side will get their chances.

"I call upon the Tanzanians to back behind the team at all times. Even when we are low, we shall rise up. I have the hope that we shall win the game."

Amunike won Afcon with the Super Eagles as a player in 1994 and will look to also end Tanzania's absence at the finals in this summer.