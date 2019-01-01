2019 Asian Cup: Bora Milutinovic - Qatar have the qualities to be a champion

The Serbian football coach is impressed by the performances of the Qatar national team ahead of the Asian Cup final against Japan...

Serbian football coach Bora Milutinovic, who is an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, believes the Qatar national team has the qualities needed to become a champion at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Qatar have defied all odds to fight their way into the final of the Asian competition and became the smallest country in the history to achieve the feat. They will now take on Asian giants Japan in the grand finale on Friday.

In an exclusive interview to Goal, the former China national team head coach said, “It is so emotional that Qatar has reached the final. It is incredible the way how Qatar played under coach Felix Sanchez. I am waiting for the big game.

“I remember, with China, I was the coach when we lost 3-2 against the great Japanese team (in the 2002 AFC Asian Cup semi-final). Afterwards, that team (Japan) were champions. There are so many memories.

“I would like to congratulate the coach (Hajime) Moriyasu for the way his team has played. And Felix can make a great job with this Qatar team.”

Milutinovic, who has coached teams at five FIFA World Cups and has succeeded in taking four teams beyond the first round of the World Cup, expressed his confidence and satisfaction at the way the current Qatar national team set-up is shaping up.

“It is very simple to speak but it is difficult to know what will happen. Both these teams (Japan and Qatar) have the players. I am very happy for the Qatar team and it is incredible the way they have performed. They have very young players, they have speed and talent.

“People say you need to dream, why not dream to be the champion? Qatar, in all these games, has shown their quality. The team spirit is also very important. They have everything that a team needs to be a winner. But on the other side, you have so many good Japanese players. They have experience, they played a great game against Iran. It will be very very difficult to know what will happen.”

The experienced coach is focused on the upcoming Asian Cup final and believes the Qatar national team's progress with the 2022 World Cup in sight, can be analysed after the continental competition.

“At this moment, the next game is more important which is against Japan. After the game against Japan, the key is to analyse the picture, the whole picture, to see where you are and what you need to do to be, at the best level. But at this moment, it is very important that these players show quality. The team spirit, the way how they played tactically, they scored goals, they controlled emotion and they have everything to grow from here.

Article continues below

“I remember, the Qatar U-19 Asian champions, they played the qualification for Olympic Games but I think the key is to have so many friendly games to grow and (nurture the potential). This team in the final and this is like the dream.”

Most of the current crop of the Qatar national team players made their step up from the U-23 team that competed at the 2018 Asian Games and the AFC Under-23 Championship. The former United States national team coach believes they have inculcated a strong belief that they can do something for their country.

“You need to take experience. They travelled, they played, controlled emotions, have quality, they know everything that can happen. They are very healthy and strong. One thing that is important - they believe they can do something for their country."