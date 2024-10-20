LIVE SCORES
Bundesliga
2 - 4
FT
T. Tomas
19'
J. Maehle
79'
M. Weiser
45' + 5'
F. Agu
51'
M. Ducksch
67'
M. Gruell
72'
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-4)
Wolfsburg vs Werder Bremen
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments