Serie A
3 - 3
FT
Andrea Pinamonti
4'
Armand Lauriente
10'
,
53'
Rafael Leao
20'
Luka Jovic
59'
Noah Okafor
84'
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-3)
Sassuolo vs AC Milan
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments