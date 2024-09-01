LaLiga
team-logo
3 - 2
FT
team-logo
E. Boyomo 21'C. Dominguez 45' (og)A. Bretones 62'
B. Iglesias 29'M. Gomez 90' + 1' (og)
(HT 2-1) (FT 3-2)

Osasuna vs Celta VigoResults & stats,