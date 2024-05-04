LIVE SCORES
Major League Soccer
6 - 2
FT
Matias Rojas
48'
,
62'
Lionel Messi
50'
Luis Suarez
69'
,
75'
,
81'
Dante Vanzeir
30'
Emil Forsberg
90' + 7' (pen)
(HT 0-1) (FT 6-2)
Inter Miami CF vs New York Red Bulls
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
