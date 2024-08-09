Eredivisie
team-logo
4 - 1
FT
team-logo
Leandro Bacuna 8' (pen)Rui Mendes 25'Marco Rente 31'Jorg Schreuders 68'
Dominik Janosek 48' (pen)
(HT 3-0) (FT 4-1)

FC Groningen vs NAC BredaResults & stats,