LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Major League Soccer
6 - 1
FT
Yuya Kubo
10'
,
57'
Luciano Acosta
36'
Pavel Bucha
38'
Yamil Asad
45' + 4'
Gerardo Valenzuela
72'
Serhiy Kryvtsov
21'
(HT 4-1) (FT 6-1)
FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments