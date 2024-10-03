LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Conference League
6 - 2
FT
A. Minda
3'
K. Denkey
25'
,
43'
,
54' (pen)
G. Magnee
63'
,
68'
K. Csoboth
58'
F. Mambimbi
81'
(HT 3-0) (FT 6-2)
Cercle Bruges vs FC St. Gallen
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Standings
Comments