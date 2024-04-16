LIVE SCORES
Champions League
4 - 2
AGG 5 - 4
FT
Julian Brandt
34'
Ian Maatsen
39'
Niclas Fuellkrug
71'
Marcel Sabitzer
74'
Mats Hummels
49' (og)
Angel Correa
64'
(HT 2-0) (FT 4-2)
Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments