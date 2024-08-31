LIVE SCORES
LaLiga
7 - 0
FT
Raphinha
20'
,
64'
,
72'
R. Lewandowski
24'
J. Kounde
45' + 2'
D. Olmo
82'
F. Torres
85'
(HT 3-0) (FT 7-0)
Barcelona vs Real Valladolid
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments