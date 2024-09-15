LIVE SCORES
BREAKING NEWS
TRANSFERS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Arsenal
Other clubs
LA LIGA
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Teams
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Valencia
Sevilla
Other clubs
SERIE A
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Teams
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Napoli
Other clubs
CULTURE
Discover
Legendary teams
Forgotten footballers
Features
Video
Serie A
3 - 2
FT
M. Retegui
21'
C. De Ketelaere
45'
A. Lookman
45' + 1'
L. Martinez Quarta
15'
M. Kean
32'
(HT 3-2) (FT 3-2)
Atalanta vs Fiorentina
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Commentary
Comments