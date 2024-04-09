Terrifying ISIS Champions League threat prompts Spanish police to activate ‘all alert systems’ in massive security operation ahead of Real Madrid's quarter-final fixture against Man City
Spanish police have activated “all alert systems” amid supposed threat from ISIS to Champions League games such as Man City’s trip to Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Heightened security measures in place
- Quarter-finals taking place across Europe
- Safety of obvious concern to authorities