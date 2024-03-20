Scotland Euro 2024 squad: Who will Steve Clarke take to Germany?

Scotland will be searching for the promised land of the knockout stage when they head to the Euros - but which players will be representing them?

Scotland have been to 12 major international tournaments, but have never made it to a knockout stage and their only objective for Euro 2024 is to make it 13th time lucky. After two decades in the wilderness, Scotland finally returned to the top table of international football at the rescheduled Euro 2020, only to finish bottom of their group.

But they will be stronger mentally for that experience and they are undoubtedly a better side three years on, having finished second in a testing qualifying group, beating Norway and Spain along the way. They will also count on a huge following in Germany.

Steve Clarke's side will have the honour of opening the tournament against hosts Germany in Munich, and will also play against Switzerland and Hungary in Group A. It is far from an easy group, but given that finishing third could be enough to reach the last 16, the promised land of a knockout tie is well within reach.

Article continues below

But who will make Scotland's squad? GOAL takes a look...