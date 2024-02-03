Record-equalling Harry Kane leads below-par Bayern Munich to Gladbach win as champions keep pace with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen ahead of Bundesliga title showdown
Harry Kane bagged another crucial goal to help lift Bayern Munich past Borussia Monchengladbach after an underwhelming performance
- Gladbach scored opening goal before Pavlovic levelled
- Kane then matched Luca Toni's goalscoring record
- De Ligt also on target ahead of Leverkusen showdown