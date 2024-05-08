The PSG project has been a total and utter failure! Irrelevance beckons as QSI's €1.9 billion spend on Kylian Mbappe & Co. resulted only in epic Champions League embarrassments

After Tuesday's shock loss to Borussia Dortmund, it's fair to ask what next for a club that is about to lose its poster boy

Awkward questions were inevitable after Paris Saint-Germain's latest Champions League humiliation - but that didn't make them any more palatable for the protagonists of the PSG project.

With his own team now out, after a shock 2-0 aggregate loss to unfancied Borussia Dortmund, Kylian Mbappe was asked whether he would be supporting Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The Bernabeu-bound forward rolled his eyes and walked away, perhaps irked by someone other than himself having the audacity to bring up Madrid at a most inappropriate moment.

Meanwhile, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was even more annoyed when a journalist wondered whether coach Luis Enrique was now in danger of losing his job. “Are you serious with this question?" the PSG president fumed. "Honestly, do you know and understand anything about football?" It was a question that Al-Khelaifi would have probably been better asking himself - and those around him.

PSG have spent approximately €1.9 billion (£1.6bn/$2bn) since the Qatari Sports Investment (QSI) group assumed control at Parc des Princes in 2011 - and yet they remain without a Champions League title.

Assembling superstars didn't work. And building a team around Mbappe hasn't either. What next, then, for PSG? Is irrelevance a real risk for a "divisive" club that has become synonymous with excess and embarrassing European exits?