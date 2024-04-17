Spot the difference! Paul Mullin posts incredible pictures from Wrexham's successive promotion parties and sends message after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side earn spot in League One
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin posted two strikingly similar images as he revelled in back-to-back promotions for the Welsh club.
- Mullin posts epic shots of promotion triumphs
- Makes 'first time so nice we had to do it twice' quip
- Reds wrap up promotion with two games to spare