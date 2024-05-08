'I'm the guy who should be decisive' - Kylian Mbappe surprisingly takes responsibility for PSG's Champions League exit as he highlights key area Borussia Dortmund were 'superior' to Ligue 1 giants
Kylian Mbappe said he wasn't "decisive" enough in front of goal as Borussia Dortmund knocked his Paris Saint-Germain side out of the Champions League.
- PSG out of Champions League
- Dortmund win semi-final 2-0 on aggregate
- Mbappe takes blame for loss