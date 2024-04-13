'Tottenham would be top of the Premier League!' - Jermain Defoe makes BIG Spurs claim as he insists only one thing has stopped them overhauling Arsenal & Man City
Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe claims his old side would be top of the Premier League without injuries to key players this season.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Defoe claims Spurs would be top 'without injuries'
- Has enjoyed watching old side in 2023-24
- Postecoglou's team a fair way behind Arsenal & Man City