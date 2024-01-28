Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations tie between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Equatorial Guinea, arguably the most surprising team of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, is set to face Guinea in the last-16 clash this Sunday at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan.

Having emerged as group leaders from a tough pool that included Nigeria and hosts Ivory Coast, and riding high on consecutive resounding victories, Equatorial Guinea harbours genuine aspirations of making a deep run in the tournament. However, the victor of this match will confront either Egypt or DR Congo in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Guinea aims to break a six-game losing streak in the Afcon knockout phase. Their journey to this stage included a draw with Cameroon and a victory over Gambia in Group C, securing their place as one of the top four third-placed teams.

Here, GOAL has compiled all the essential information on how to watch, encompassing details about the TV channel, streaming options, and more.