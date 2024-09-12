EA Sports FC 25 best Premier League players: Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah & the top EPL stars

Check out the best players from the Premier League on EA Sports FC 25!

EA Sports FC 25 fans will be in for a lot of indulgence as the new game set for a worldwide release on September 27, 2024.

EA Sports has introduced a list of new features and various game modes, and it is understandably irresistible to check out the player ratings.

Manchester City duo Rodri and Erling Haaland share the top rating of 91, with fellow team-mate Kevin De Bruyne third with a 90 rating. Arsenal's Martin Odegaard joins Liverpool trio Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah with an 89 rating.

Here, GOAL has what you need about the top men's football stars from England's Premier League that you can pick for your team.