Borussia Dortmund are right: Jadon Sancho is owed an apology after channelling Lionel Messi in the Champions League

The Manchester United loanee reminded the world just how brilliant he can be as BVB pulled off a huge win against Paris Saint-Germain

Jadon Sancho, where have you been for the last two-and-a-half years?! That's the question most fans are asking in the wake of his sensational performance for Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

He tormented the Paris Saint-Germain backline from the first minute to the last, playing with total abandon, just like he used to on a consistent basis before his £73 million (£92m) move to Manchester United in 2021. Dortmund won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Niclas Fullkrug, but should really be holding a bigger aggregate advantage after squandering all the chances Sancho created with his wizardry down the right flank.

Dortmund's social media account were quick to highlight Sancho's impact after the final whistle, writing on X: "You all owe him an apology, we were ALWAYS familiar with his game." The German club added in a separate post: "Can’t get over how STUPENDOUS Jadon was tonight."

A lot of people had written off Sancho before Wednesday night, this writer included, and he does deserve an apology. To perform at such a high level on the grandest of stages proves that Sancho is far from finished.