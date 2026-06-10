World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan secured their place at their first-ever World Cup by finishing second in their final AFC group, behind Iran. A crucial 3-0 victory over Qatar in their final qualifier ensured direct qualification and spared the Uzbeks from having to navigate the play-offs.

Uzbekistan built its successful qualification campaign on an impressive balance between attack and defence, scoring 27 goals and conceding just 11 across 16 matches played during the second and third rounds.