World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Austria

After nearly three decades of waiting, Austria are finally back at the World Cup, qualifying for the eighth time in their history. Their last appearance came in 1998, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

They earned their place through an almost flawless qualifying campaign, as they won six and lost just one of their eight matches. A 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina on the final matchday was enough to secure direct qualification and avoid the play-offs.

Austria’s progress has been evident for some time, as demonstrated by their impressive performances at recent European Championships, where they successfully advanced from the group stage on each of the last two occasions, picking up notable victories over the Netherlands and Poland.