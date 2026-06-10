World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Australia
Australia’s road to the 2026 World Cup was marked by two very different phases. In the first stage, the Socceroos cruised through a four-team group featuring Palestine, Lebanon and Bangladesh, winning all six matches while scoring 22 goals without reply..
The second phase of AFC qualifying, however, proved far more challenging. Australia suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain, followed by a draw against Indonesia that led to the resignation of manager Graham Arnold, who was replaced by Tony Popovic.
Under their new head coach, Australia quickly found their rhythm. Victories over China, a draw away to Japan and a lengthy unbeaten run transformed their campaign. The decisive moments came with a 1-0 victory over an already-qualified Japan and, a few days later, a crucial 2-1 win away in Saudi Arabia to book their place at the tournament.
What to expect
Australia head into the 2026 World Cup with ambitions similar to those of recent tournaments: Advance from the group stage and establish themselves as one of the competition’s potential surprise packages.
The Socceroos have already reached the round of 16 twice, at the 2006 and 2022 tournaments, and the expanded 48-team format increases their chances of repeating the feat.
Drawn into a competitive group alongside the United States, Turkiye and Paraguay, Australia will need to rely on organisation, discipline and intensity to make it through.
They have repeatedly shown they can compete with more highly-rated opponents, as they did in Qatar four years ago, while much will depend on their start to the tournament. Building confidence through positive early results will be crucial.
Australia have often thrived in difficult circumstances, and if they can maintain their defensive solidity while remaining clinical in attack, they have a genuine chance of reaching the knockouts.
Man in charge
A former central defender with more than 50 international appearances, Tony Popovic was part of Australia’s historic 2006 World Cup squad. After retiring in 2008, he has built a strong coaching reputation in Australian football.
His impact on the national team was immediate. After taking charge during a difficult period in September 2024, Popovic restored stability and confidence to the Socceroos' squad while successfully guiding them to qualification.
Popovic is a pragmatic coach who prioritises defensive structure and team balance, qualities that are clearly reflected in Australia's style of play.
MVP
Goalkeeper and captain, Mathew Ryan has been a cornerstone of the Socceroos for years, thanks to his extensive experience across Europe’s top leagues and his ability to inspire confidence throughout the defence.
Now playing his club football for Levante, Ryan was also instrumental in Australia’s recent World Cup campaigns, particularly at Qatar 2022, where his performances helped the team reach the last 16.
In a team built on organisation and collective effort, having a dependable goalkeeper is essential. In tight matches and high-pressure moments, Ryan’s experience and leadership could prove decisive.
One to watch
Among Australia’s most exciting prospects is Nestory Irankunda, one of the brightest young talents to have emerged Down Under for a decade or two. Primarily a right winger, Irankunda’s greatest asset is his explosive pace, while also possesses a strong physical frame, making him a threat from set-pieces as well as in open play.
Those qualities attracted the attention of Bayern Munich, who signed him from Adelaide United in 2024. Irankunda had come through Adelaide’s academy system and made his first-team debut at just 16 years of age.
During his time in Germany, he made 15 appearances and scored four goals for Bayern’s reserve side before moving on loan to Grasshopper Zurich, where he struggled to establish himself. In the summer of 2025, he joined Watford on a permanent deal and has since found greater consistency in the Championship.