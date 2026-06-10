World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Haiti

For Haiti, simply returning to the World Cup finals for only the second time in their history is a remarkable achievement - and not just because of their lesser status within the global game.

Les Grenadiers will return to tournament 52 years after their only previous appearance in 1974. On that occasion, they lost all three group-stage matches, conceding 14 goals along the way.

This current generation achieved their dream by finishing above perennial qualifiers Honduras and Costa Rica, as well as Nicaragua, in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying, securing their spot on the 222nd anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the historic victory that paved the way for Haiti’s independence from France.

Being at the tournament is a source of immense pride, particularly given that Haiti were forced to play all of their home qualifying matches on foreign soil due to the ongoing conflict in their homeland.