World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Haiti
For Haiti, simply returning to the World Cup finals for only the second time in their history is a remarkable achievement - and not just because of their lesser status within the global game.
Les Grenadiers will return to tournament 52 years after their only previous appearance in 1974. On that occasion, they lost all three group-stage matches, conceding 14 goals along the way.
This current generation achieved their dream by finishing above perennial qualifiers Honduras and Costa Rica, as well as Nicaragua, in the final round of CONCACAF qualifying, securing their spot on the 222nd anniversary of the Battle of Vertieres, the historic victory that paved the way for Haiti’s independence from France.
Being at the tournament is a source of immense pride, particularly given that Haiti were forced to play all of their home qualifying matches on foreign soil due to the ongoing conflict in their homeland.
What to expect
Expectations for Haiti remain modest. Much like in 1974, their primary objective will be to earn the first World Cup point in their history, perhaps against Scotland or Morocco.
The gap in quality, while not always enormous, will be evident in all three of their Group C matches, but most notably against Brazil. Qualifying for the knockouts would thus border on a miracle.
Man in charge
French coach Sebastien Migne comes with significant international experience. He served as an assistant to Rigobert Song with Cameroon between 2022 and 2024 having previously managed the national teams of the DR Congo, Kenya and Equatorial Guinea.
When Haiti approached Migne in June 2024, they offered him a challenge unlike any he had faced before: Qualifying for the World Cup without ever setting foot in the country he was coaching. The ongoing conflict prevented Migne from travelling to Haiti at any point, but he rolled up his sleeves, and persuaded experienced players, such as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolves, to commit to the national cause despite the difficult circumstances.
"I was given information about the players over the phone, so I managed the team remotely," Migne explained of his unique job.
His flexible 4-4-2 and 4-2-3-1 systems have brought the best out of the pace of Ruben Providence and the goal-scoring instincts of Don Deedson Louicius, Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot.
MVP
During Haiti’s friendlies in March, Migne had the opportunity to test out his new attacking weapon, who could now become the country's star performer at the World Cup: Wilson Isidor.
The Sunderland striker, who scored five goals in 30 appearances as a rotational option behind Brian Brobbey during the Black Cats’ impressive Premier League campaign, recently switched his international allegiance from France to Haiti, and has added another dimension to the minnows’ squad.
A powerful forward who developed through the youth ranks of Rennes before making his breakthrough at Monaco, Isidor later continued his development in Russia with Zenit and Lokomotiv Moscow.
Isidor has featured in four friendlies thus far, scoring in two of them. His arrival significantly strengthens what is arguably the most talented attacking unit Haiti have ever possessed.
One to watch
As his surname suggests, Ruben Providence may well be the player who guides the way for Haiti this summer.
A left-sided winger who previously represented France at youth level, Providence currently plays his club football for Almere City in the Dutch second division, though his journey in the sport began in the Paris Saint-Germain academy before he joined Roma in 2021. Spells in Portugal and Austria followed before Providence landed in the Netherlands in 2024.
It will be Providence’s responsibility to provide creativity, unpredictability, and attacking spark for Haiti as they aim to further their unbelievable run in the coming weeks.