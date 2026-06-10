World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: South Africa
South Africa’s qualification for the World Cup - the fourth in their history - came as something of a surprise. Five wins in 10 matches were enough to secure top spot in CAF Group C ahead of favourites Nigeria, despite two draws in the head-to-head meetings with the Super Eagles and the impressive challenge of Benin, who led the group ahead of the final matchday.
The decisive moment came in that final round of fixtures, as Bafana Bafana secured a convincing 3-0 home victory over Rwanda, while Nigeria beat Benin to steal a spot in the play-offs.
What truly made the difference for South Africa were victories against the lower-ranked sides in the group, including Zimbabwe and Lesotho, both of whom Nigeria dropped points against. Things would have been more comfortable for them, too, had South Africa not fielded an ineligible player for the second meeting with Lesotho, meaning they were deducted three points.
What to expect
For South Africa, the primary objective will be to progress beyond the group stage for the first time. They will take on co-hosts Mexico in the opening game, sparking memories of the 2010 tournament, when the two teams met in Johannesburg to kick-off the tournament, before facing Czechia and South Korea in Group A.
If they perform as they did in reaching the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, then they will have every chance. But if they more resemble the side who crashed out of the 2025 AFCON at the last-16 stage, then hopes of a first World Cup knockout game for a squad predominantly made up of players who ply their trade in their homeland will be slim at best.
Certainly their recent friendly results - draws with Panama and Nicaragua, as well as a defeat to the former - suggest they could be in for a rough ride.
Man in charge
Leading Bafana Bafana will be Hugo Broos. The Belgian manager, who previously spent time in charge of Cameroon, has been in the role since 2021, when he took over following South Africa’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. From the outset, one of his key priorities was rejuvenating the squad and giving opportunities to a new generation of talent.
The country’s longest-serving coach, he will retire after this tournament at the age of 74, and thus is aiming to go out on a high.
MVP
One of the handful of players with plenty of European experience within the South Africa squad, Lyle Foster spent time at Monaco, Cercle Brugge, Vitoria and Westerlo before joining Burnley in 2023.
Injuries and time spent away from the game due to mental health issues mean that Foster has only accrued 31 caps since making his debut in 2020, but he impressed during the most recent AFCON, scoring twice while providing two assists in his four appearances. He will lead the line for Bafana Bafana this summer.
One to watch
Oswin Appollis has developed entirely within South African football. He came through the youth system at SuperSport United, where he made his professional debut, before moving between several clubs and eventually joining Orlando Pirates, one of the leading teams in the country.
Comfortable as either an attacking midfielder or winger, Appollis has already made a major impact for the national team. During World Cup qualifying, he returned two goals and four assists, while he also scored twice at the 2025 AFCON.
Quick, technically gifted and dangerous in one-on-one situations, pace is one of Apollis’ greatest strengths. He loves to take on defenders, drive to the by-line and deliver crosses, while has also become increasingly effective in front of goal. His attacking output could be the difference between South Africa making it through or going home early.