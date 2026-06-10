World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Mexico

As one of the host nations, Mexico earned automatic entry into the tournament and therefore did not need to earn a place through the qualifying campaign. The national team’s recent years, however, have been marked by both highs and lows.

After an early exit from the 2024 Copa America, 2025 saw Mexico bounce back by winning both the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup - retaining the title they won in 2023. They have since held Portugal and Belgium to draws in friendlies, suggesting they will be able to compete alongside some of the tournament favourites on home soil.

From a World Cup perspective, Mexico are looking to bounce back from a disappointing tournament in 2022, where Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s side were eliminated in the group stages. Before that, Mexico had gone out in the round of 16 at seven consecutive World Cups - a long-standing curse they are still trying to break.