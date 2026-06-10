World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Czechia
The journey to a first World Cup in 20 years, and only their second appearance since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia, was anything but straightforward for Czechia. They finished second in UEFA Group L behind Croatia, before two dramatic play-off victories, both secured via penalty shootouts, over Ireland and Denmark.
The comeback against Ireland was especially remarkable: Trailing 2-0 after just 23 minutes, the Czechs fought back thanks to a Patrik Schick penalty and an equaliser from Ladislav Krejci in the 86th minute, before prevailing in the shootout.
The play-off final against Denmark ended in similar fashion, although this time it was Denmark who twice came from behind to level the match. Their efforts were in vain, however, as their hosts won through in Prague.
What to expect
Czechia arrive in North America with the minimum objective of reaching the knockout stage. It is a realistic target, too, considering the level the team has shown in recent years, particularly at the European Championship, and the nature of their group, with their opponents - Mexico, South Korea and South Africa - all dangerous but far from being among the tournament favourites.
Having finally ended their long World Cup drought, this marks Czechia’s first appearance on football’s biggest stage since their golden generation of the early 2000s. That brings responsibility for the current crop, who are aiming to prove on the pitch the true value of a national team that hasn’t fully expressed its potential in terms of tournament progression since reaching the Euro ‘96 final.
Man in charge
Following Ivan Hasek’s dismissal in the aftermath of October’s 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands, Czechia turned, after a brief transitional period, to the experience and pragmatism of Miroslav Koubek.
Aged 74 and set to become the second-oldest coach in World Cup history, Koubek is a firm believer in the 3-4-2-1 system, with which he won the Czech league title with Viktoria Plzen in the 2014–15 season, while he has managed numerous clubs in his homeland, including Sparta Prague and Slavia Prague.
He has experience of the international environment, too, having worked with the Czech Under-19 team between 2013 and 2014, before serving as assistant coach to Karel Jarolím with the senior national side from 2016-2018. Legendary former Czech midfielder Pavel Nedved thus chose to place his trust in Koubek to restore stability ahead of the play-offs - a decision that has so far proved very successful.
MVP
Alongside West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Lyon’s breakout star Pavel Sulc, the Czech spotlight will inevitably fall on Patrik Schick. The former Roma striker has rediscovered his best form at Bayer Leverkusen, regaining the clinical edge that marked him out early in his career with Sparta Prague’s academy..
This season, Schick once again reached double figures for goals, doing so for the sixth consecutive campaign, offering further proof of both his quality and consistency.
The weight of the Czech attack will inevitably rest on his shoulders at the World Cup, with Schick again hoping to deliver on the tournament stage after his superb performances at Euro 2020, where he scored five times, including his unforgettable strike from the halfway line against Scotland.
One to watch
Among the many talents to emerge from the Czech 1. Liga and force their way into the national side, one player who looks ready for a major breakthrough and could use the World Cup as the perfect stage to attract the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs is Stepan Chaloupek.
The 23-year-old Slavia Prague defender is expected to be one of the three centre-backs named to Koubek’s line up after showing steady growth throughout the season, both in the domestic league and in the Champions League.
Physically strong, composed in possession and excellent at reading the game, Chaloupek is aggressive in one-on-one defending and versatile enough to cover multiple roles across the back line in different tactical systems.