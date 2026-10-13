How to get Real Madrid Champions League 2026/27 tickets: UCL league phase fixtures, ticket prices and more

Real Madrid were famously crowned Champions League (European Cup) kings for a 15th time in 2024. The fact that they are eight titles clear at the top of the all-time competition standings hasn't stopped Los Blancos striving for yet for more silverware. You can join the white-massed ranks at the Bernabeu and beyond by booking match tickets today.

Despite bowing out at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in each of the past two seasons, the 'Madridistas' were treated to some epic match-ups, including memorable home wins against Manchester City (3-0), Monaco (6-1) and Borussia Dortmund (5-2).

The fans can expect more thrilling encounters during the league phase of this season's campaign with José Mourinho's side set to lock horns with the likes of Roma, RB Leipzig and Arsenal amongst others. Real Madrid will also be visiting London for a second time, as Shakhtar Donetsk are hosting them at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge for their January 27 clash.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

What are Real Madrid's Champions League 2026/27 fixtures?

Date (local time) Fixture Tickets Venue Wed, October 14 (9pm) Roma vs Real Madrid Tickets Stadio Olimpico (Away) Wed, October 21 (9pm) Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Tickets Bernabéu (Home) Wed, November 4 (7.45pm) AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Tickets Agia Sophia Stadium (Away) Tue, November 24 (9pm) Real Madrid vs PSV Tickets Bernabéu (Home) Wed, December 9 (8pm) Arsenal vs Real Madrid Tickets Emirates Stadium (Away) Tue, January 19 (9pm) Real Madrid vs LASK Tickets Bernabéu (Home) Wed, January 27 (8pm) Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid Tickets Stamford Bridge, London (Away)

How to buy Real Madrid Champions League tickets

Official Real Madrid Champions League tickets can be purchased online through the club's sales channels, Real Madrid Tickets and Entradas. Tickets do not go on sale months in advance, instead the club first releases them roughly 10-12 days before the specific match using a strict priority window waterfall system:

1. Phase 1: Socios (Club Members) - They receive the first opportunity to buy, usually around a fortnight before kick-off.

2. Phase 2: Madridista Premium Members - Cardholders get the next exclusive window, usually 7-8 days before kick-off.

3. Phase 3: General Public - Any remaining tickets are released to the general public approximately 4-6 days before the game.

For high-demand Champions League fixtures, matches frequently sell out during the member phases, leaving little to no inventory for the general public sale.

While the official club portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Real Madrid tickets, those looking to attend a Champions League match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are Real Madrid Champions League tickets?

Official Real Madrid Champions League general admission tickets typically start from €100 for standard League Phase matches, scaling up significantly to €300-€400+ for prime standard seats depending on the location and stage of the competition. Official VIP packages are priced starting from €375.

Real Madrid classifies its home fixtures into distinct categories that dictate base pricing:

Category A : Reserved for high-stakes fixtures like El Clásico or Champions League knockout rounds. Standard face-value seats for these matches often increase by 20% to 50% or more compared to earlier group/league phases.

Category B : Standard European League Phase games (such as matches against teams like RB Leipzig or PSV Eindhoven) and higher-tier domestic games.

Member Discounts : Official club members (Socios) and Premium Madridistas receive a 20% to 30% discount off the standard public face-value prices when purchasing directly via the Official Real Madrid Tickets Portal.

Keep tabs on the official Real Madrid site for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

Real Madrid's recent Champions League results

There's never a dull moment when Real Madrid have hosted Champions League matches recently. Each of their last six European matches at the Bernabéu have featured 3+ goals. Check out the rundown of their 2026 UCL results:

Date Round & Opponent Score (result) Venue Sep 8, 2026 League phase: Inter Milan 2-1 (won) Bernabéu (Madrid) Apr 15, 2026 Quarter-final (L2): Bayern Munich 3-4 (lost) Allianz Arena (Munich) Apr 7, 2026 Quarter-final (L1): Bayern Munich 1-2 (lost) Bernabéu (Madrid) Mar 17, 2026 Round of 16 (L2): Manchester City 1-2 (lost) Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Mar 11, 2026 Round of 16 (L1): Manchester City 3-0 (won) Bernabéu (Madrid) Feb 25, 2026 Play-offs (L2): Benfica 2-1 (won) Bernabéu (Madrid) Feb 17, 2026 Play-offs (L1): Benfica 1-0 (won) Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Jan 28, 2026 League Phase: Benfica 2-4 (lost) Estádio da Luz (Lisbon) Jan 20, 2026 League Phase: Monaco 6-1 (won) Bernabéu (Madrid)







