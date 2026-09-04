How to buy Galatasaray 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Süper Lig news and more

Galatasaray claimed the Süper Lig crown for a fourth successive occasion last season, a feat they also achieved between 1997-2000. Okan Buruk's boys from Istanbul now look to secure a record-breaking fifth title on the spin. You can book tickets to see them play today.

As well as aiming to break their own title streak this season, Aslanlar ('The Lions') could join Fenerbahçe at the top of the all-time Turkish league standings, with 28 total titles. Galatasaray will also look to build on the solid foundations they laid down on the European front. They famously ousted Juventus last season to reach the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Victor Osimhen remains Galatasaray's main dangerman. Having missed out on performing at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, the Nigerian star striker will be desperate to return to action. He netted 41 times in the Süper Lig during the past two campaigns. Osimhen will be ably assisted by some huge marquee summer signings in the shape of Rafael Leão, Aleksey Batrakov, Deniz Gül and Leroy Sané.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Galatasaray matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Galatasaray fixtures

Date & Time (local) Fixture Location Tickets Wed, Sep 9 (8pm) UCL: Sporting CP vs Galatasaray José Alvalade Stadium (Lisbon) Tickets Sun, Sep 13 (8pm) Süper Lig: Galatasaray vs Kocaelispor RAMS Park (Istanbul)

Tickets Sat, Sep 19 (8pm) Süper Lig: Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Şenol Güneş Sports Complex (Trabzon) Tickets Fri, Oct 9 (6pm) Süper Lig: Galatasaray vs Kasımpaşa RAMS Park (Istanbul) Tickets Tue, Oct 13 (10pm) UCL: Galatasaray vs Barcelona RAMS Park (Istanbul) Tickets Sat, Oct 17 (6pm) Süper Lig: Gençlerbirliği vs Galatasaray Eryaman Stadium (Ankara) Tickets Wed, Oct 21 (6.45pm) UCL: LOSC Lille vs Galatasaray Stade Pierre Mauroy (Villeneuve-d'Ascq) TBA Sun, Oct 25 (6pm) Süper Lig: Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe RAMS Park (Istanbul) Tickets Fri, Oct 30 (6.45pm) Süper Lig: Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium (Konya) Tickets

How to buy Galatasaray tickets

Official Galatasaray tickets can be purchased through the centralized Turkish ticketing platform Passo, and they typically go on sale between 3-5 days before each specific matchday. Sales open in staggered priority windows for club members, premium cardholders, and finally the general public, though high-demand matches rarely reach the general sale.

To buy tickets, attendees must first register for a mandatory fan identity card due to Turkish sports laws. To register, you can apply online via the Passo Taraftar Website or the mobile app. International visitors though, will need passport details, a phone number, and a digital photo.

While waiting for a physical card to gain digital access, you can use the Passo mobile app's e-ticket QR scanning function.

In addition, fans can purchase Galatasaray match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Galatasaray tickets?

Official ticket prices for regular Galatasaray Süper Lig matches at RAMS Park typically range from ₺1,500-₺8,000+ Turkish Lira (€30-€150+), but can surge to ₺15,000-₺30,000+ (€100-€350+) for premium VIP spots, high-profile Istanbul derbies (against Fenerbahçe or Beşiktaş), and big Champions League nights.

Prices vary across different categories depending on the stand and tier you select at RAMS Park:

North & South Stands (Kuzey & Güney) : Behind the goals; lower and upper tiers. Home of the loudest fans. Regular match tickets cost approx. ₺700-₺1,200, scaling up to ₺3,000 for Derby/European encounters.

Corner & Wing Sections : Corner curves connecting the goal ends to the sidelines. Regular match tickets cost approx. ₺1,300-₺2,000, scaling up to ₺5,500 for Derby/European encounters.

East Stand (Doğu) : Primary sideline seating offering excellent first-class views. Regular match tickets cost approx. ₺2,500-₺4,500, scaling up to ₺10,000 for Derby/European encounters.

West Stand / VIP Boxes (Batı) : Main stand featuring premium hospitality and luxury suites. Regular match tickets/packages cost approx. ₺7,000-₺12,000, scaling up to ₺30,000+ for Derby/European encounters.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about RAMS Park

RAMS Park is a world-class football stadium located in the Seyrantepe quarter of the Sarıyer district on the European side of Istanbul. It has served as the home ground for Galatasaray since opening in 2011 and has a capacity of 53,978.

Galatasaray's previous stadium, the Ali Sami Yen Stadium, which had been in use for 60+ years and was renowned for its incredibly intense atmosphere, was apparently on the verge of collapse and that a major stadium disaster could have occurred had it remained in use.

Memorable matches held at RAMS Park:

The Noise Record : In 2011, during Galatasaray's fierce derby clash against Fenerbahçe, the stadium's passionate crowd set a Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium, reaching an unbelievable 131.76 decibels; louder than a jet engine taking off!

Champions League Nights : The venue has hosted spectacular European nights against continental giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United. They were highlighted by massive, breathtaking stadium-wide tifo displays created by the core fan group, ultrAslan.

Solar Power Record: The stadium's roof is packed with 10,000+ solar panels. This set-up generated 4.2 megawatts of electricity, earning another Guinness World Record for the most powerful solar output from a sports stadium roof.

Galatasaray records and statistics

Galatasaray (Galatasaray Spor Kulübü), founded in 1905, is the most decorated club in Turkish football history, and is the only team in the country to have won major European trophies.

Club honours and trophy highlights

Turkish League Championships : 27 Titles

Turkish Cup : 19 Titles

UEFA Cup : 1 Title

UEFA Super Cup : 1 Title

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Bülent Korkmaz (590), Fernando Muslera (551)

Most Goals: Metin Oktay (538), Hakan Şükür (291)

2000 UEFA Cup Triumph

Galatasaray completed an incredible, undefeated European run when beating Arsenal on penalties in the Copenhagen final. This made them the first and only Turkish team to capture a major European title.

The Quadruple

Under legendary coach, Fatih Terim, Galatasaray memorably lifted four trophies during the 1999-2000 season: the Turkish Süper Lig, the Turkish Cup, the UEFA Cup, and later the UEFA Super Cup.







