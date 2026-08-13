How to buy Al-Shabab 2026/27 tickets: ROSHN Saudi League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

The Saudi Pro League has transformed into a global footballing powerhouse, and Al-Shabab FC remains a key part of that story. Often called the "White Lions," this Riyadh-based giant is the oldest sports institution in the capital and remains a major influence in the professional game.

Attending a home match at the SHG Arena provides an intimate, world-class atmosphere. The stadium's design ensures every seat feels like the front row, putting you right at the center of the action. Whether it's a high-stakes fixture against one of the Big Four or a standard league match, the energy of the black-and-white faithful is unmatched.

Let GOAL be your tactical guide to navigating the 2026/27 season, from tracking down elusive tickets to understanding the seating tiers so that you can take your place within the White Den.

Upcoming Al-Shabab 2026/27 fixtures

Al-Shabab's 2026/27 season opens at home to Al Qadsiah on August 13 and runs through to May 28, 2027. Below is the club's complete schedule, including the King Cup, with the Saudi Pro League pausing between mid-December and mid-February to accommodate Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Date and Time (KSA) Fixture Competition Tickets Aug 13, 2026 - 14:00 Al Shabab vs Al Qadsiah Saudi Pro League Tickets Aug 16, 2026 - 14:00 Al-Wehda vs Al Shabab King Cup Tickets Aug 22, 2026 - 14:00 Al Khaleej vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Aug 25, 2026 - 14:00 Al Shabab vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League Tickets Aug 30, 2026 - 12:05 Al Hazem vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 4, 2026 - 14:00 Al Shabab vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 9, 2026 - 11:55 Al Kholood vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 10, 2026 - 14:00 Al Shabab vs Al-Fayha Saudi Pro League Tickets Sep 17, 2026 - 14:00 Al Shabab vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 9, 2026 - 13:00 Al Ittihad vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 15, 2026 - 13:00 Al Shabab vs Al-Faisaly Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 22, 2026 - 13:00 Al Fateh vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Oct 29, 2026 - 13:00 Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Tickets Nov 5, 2026 - 12:00 Abha vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Nov 20, 2026 - 12:00 Al Shabab vs Al-Ettifaq Saudi Pro League Tickets Nov 26, 2026 - 12:00 Al Nassr vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Dec 3, 2026 - 12:00 Al Shabab vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League Tickets Dec 10, 2026 - 12:00 Al Diriyah vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Dec 14, 2026 - 12:00 Al Qadsiah vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 11, 2027 - 15:00 Al Shabab vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 18, 2027 - 15:00 Al Riyadh vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 25, 2027 - 15:00 Al Shabab vs Al Hazem Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 11, 2027 - 14:00 Al Hilal vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 18, 2027 - 15:00 Al Shabab vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 2, 2027 - 13:00 Al-Fayha vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 8, 2027 - 13:00 Al-Taawoun vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 15, 2027 - 13:00 Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 18, 2027 - 13:00 Al-Faisaly vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 22, 2027 - 13:00 Al Shabab vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 29, 2027 - 13:00 Al Ahli vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets May 6, 2027 - 13:00 Al Shabab vs Abha Saudi Pro League Tickets May 12, 2027 - 13:00 Al-Ettifaq vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets May 20, 2027 - 13:00 Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets May 24, 2027 - 13:00 Neom SC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League Tickets May 28, 2027 - 13:00 Al Shabab vs Al Diriyah Saudi Pro League Tickets

The Saudi Pro League releases its full 34 round calendar in stages, so further fixtures will be added as the season progresses. Kick-off times can still be adjusted closer to matchday for broadcast reasons.

How to buy Al-Shabab 2026/27 tickets?

Securing your entry to witness the White Lions at the SHG Arena is a streamlined digital process, primarily managed through the Official Al-Shabab Tickets Portal.

While standard league tickets typically drop 10 to 14 days before kick-off, high-stakes events like matches against the Big Four often require early planning and purchasing to beat the rapid sell-outs.

You can also find Al-Shabab tickets available on secondary platforms like Ticombo, where tickets for matches, including high-demand clashes against the likes of Al-Hilal, offer a reliable way to secure your seat once official allocations are exhausted.

How much are Al-Shabab tickets?

Pricing is designed to accommodate every fan, with Standard Admission at the SHG Arena ranging from SAR 30 to SAR 100, while Premium Seating is typically positioned between SAR 250 and SAR 500. For those seeking gourmet hospitality and the stadium's finest views, elite VIP & Silver Lounges start at SAR 1,200.

If official allocations on Webook are exhausted, verified secondary platforms like Ticombo serve as a reliable fallback for fans looking to secure tickets for major matchdays.

What to expect from Al-Shabab in 2026/27?

Al-Shabab FC, founded in 1947, is the oldest sports club in Riyadh and a towering pillar of the nation's footballing history. As a six-time Saudi Pro League champion and the first-ever winner of three consecutive league titles, the "White Lions" represent the resilient, competitive spirit of the capital and have long been established as a fixture of Saudi football's top flight.

The 2025/26 season under Imanol Alguacil, the highly rated former Real Sociedad boss, was a season of contrasts. Domestically, Al-Shabab finished 12th in the Saudi Pro League and reached the King's Cup quarter-finals, results that fell short of the club's ambitions. On the continental stage, however, Al-Shabab enjoyed a much stronger campaign, reaching the final of the Gulf Club Champions League as runners-up. Alguacil continues in the dugout for 2026/27, with the club looking to translate that continental promise into sustained domestic form and push closer to the Big Four once again.

History of The SHG Arena

The SHG Arena, formerly known as the Prince Khalid bin Sultan Stadium, is far more than just a modern football ground; it is a symbol of Al-Shabab's transformation and the future of "boutique" stadiums in Saudi Arabia.

This 15,000-capacity "boutique" stadium is the tactical heart of Riyadh's sporting landscape. Its rectangular, football-specific design was engineered to remove the athletics track and bring fans closer to the action, ensuring that every chant from the "White Den" resonates directly on the pitch. Conveniently located in the northern Al-Sahafa district near the Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Metro station, the arena provides a premium matchday experience, featuring modernized VIP boxes, a shared membrane roof for comfort, and the club's official headquarters on-site. Al-Shabab currently share the venue with fellow Riyadh club Al-Riyadh for home fixtures.