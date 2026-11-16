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Championship
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns
team-logoCardiff City
Book West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
West Bromwich Albion
Cardiff City
Championship

West Bromwich Albion take on Cardiff City in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

West Bromwich Albion host Cardiff City on Tuesday, Desember 8, 2026 at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich.

Their most recent encounter took place in April 2025 at the Cardiff City Stadium, ending in a tightly contested goalless draw. One of West Brom's most decisive modern results against the Bluebirds came in February 2024, when they earned a comfortable 2-0 home win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Championship kick-off?

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich on Tuesday, Desember 8, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 20
The Hawthorns

How to buy West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official West Bromwich Albion ticketing website for general sale releases, member priority windows, and hospitality packages, or visit the official Cardiff City ticket portal for away-section allocation details.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Adult Matchday Tickets: Start from £32.
  • Concession and Specialized Tickets: Starting from £8 to £27 depending on age categories.
  • Disabled Tickets: Start from £22.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission: Typically start around £73 to £76.
  • Median Resale Prices: Generally range between £113 and £135+.
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West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Championship: Everything you need to know

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City Form

West Brom have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five Championship matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 win over Millwall, following a 1-1 draw with Southampton. The 3-1 victory at West Ham United earlier in the run stands as their most impressive result of the five.

Cardiff have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five Championship games, netting 11 goals in the process. Their most recent match produced a 5-4 win over Burnley, a high-scoring result that followed a 3-3 draw with West Ham United. Cardiff's only defeat in the run was a 3-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

WBA

WBA - Form

BLB
W3-2
PNE
D1-1
WHU
W1-3
SOU
D1-1
MIL
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CAC

CAC - Form

MID
D2-2
BIR
W1-0
WOL
L3-0
WHU
D3-3
BUR
W5-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

West Bromwich Albion vs Cardiff City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended goalless, a 0-0 draw at Cardiff City Stadium in April 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Brom have won two, Cardiff have won one, and two matches have ended level. Albion's most decisive result in the series was a 2-0 home win in February 2024.

Head to Head

West Bromwich AlbionDrawCardiff City
2
3
0
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
Cardiff City badge
Cardiff City
CAC
1
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
4Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored1/5

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