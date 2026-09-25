Viking take on Bayern Munich on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger.

Viking FK qualified for the league phase after defeating GNK Dinamo Zagreb 5–3 on aggregate in the play-off round. Meanwhile, FC Bayern Munich enter the match following a commanding 5–0 victory over Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt in their opening fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Viking vs Bayern Munich, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League kick-off?

Viking vs Bayern Munich kicks off at the Lyse Arena in Stavanger, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

How to buy Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Viking FK vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match at Lyse Arena (SR-Bank Arena) in Stavanger, follow these steps:

1. Official Viking FK Sales (Home Fans)

Ticket Portal: Official tickets are sold primary through Viking FK's primary ticketing vendor, TicketCo.

Membership Priority: Viking season ticket holders and Viking+ subscribers receive priority access to European match tickets before general public sales open.

Matchday Ticket Office: On matchday, the stadium ticket office located at Gate 4 opens 1.5 hours prior to kick-off for remaining sales and inquiries (note that the venue is strictly cash-free).

2. Bayern Munich Official Sales (Away Fans)

Visiting Allocation: Supporters wishing to sit in the away end must apply directly through the official FC Bayern Munich ticketing portal or fan club allocation channels.

How much do Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for the Viking FK vs. Bayern Munich Champions League fixture at Lyse Arena range depending on the category and fan section:

1. Official Box Office Prices

Category 1 (Longside / Prime Seating): €90 – €140

Category 2 (Corners / Upper Tier): €60 – €85

Category 3 (Behind the Goals / Standard Home End): €40 – €55

Away Supporters Sector (Bayern Munich Fan Block): €45 – €50

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €250 – €450+

Viking vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Everything you need to know

Viking vs Bayern Munich Form

Viking have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a dominant 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in the Eliteserien, while their only loss in that run came against VfB Stuttgart, 3-1 in the Champions League. Across those five games, Viking scored 16 goals and conceded 7, reflecting an attack-minded side capable of big numbers in domestic competition.

Bayern Munich have won four of their last five matches, drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Bundesliga win at Elversberg, and they previously beat Bodø/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League. The only points dropped in that stretch came in a 0-0 draw at Schalke. Bayern scored 13 goals across those five games and conceded just two, a record that points to a well-organised and clinical side.

Viking vs Bayern Munich: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Viking and Bayern Munich.