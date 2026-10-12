VfB Stuttgart host Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday, October 23, 2026 at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart.

VfB Stuttgart have claimed victory in four of their last five meetings with Mönchengladbach, including a convincing 3-0 away win in their most recent matchup in January 2026. Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach are seeking to halt a difficult defensive run after dropping all four of their opening league fixtures.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga kick-off?

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 23 Oct 2026 - 14:30 MHPArena

How to buy VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match at the MHP Arena, you have a few standard options ranging from official club channels to secondary platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

Official VfB Stuttgart Ticket Shop: The most direct way to buy tickets is directly through the official VfB Stuttgart Online Ticket Shop. : The safest and most reliable way to buy tickets is directly through the official VfB Stuttgart Online Ticket Shop.

Official Away Fan Allocation (Borussia Mönchengladbach): If you wish to sit in the away sector, tickets are distributed directly through Borussia Mönchengladbach's official ticketing channels to their registered members and fan club network.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match at the MHP Arena vary significantly depending on whether you purchase them face-value through official club channels or via secondary market platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices

When purchasing directly through the official VfB Stuttgart Ticket Shop or away fan allocations, official Bundesliga price categories typically range as follows:

Standing Area (Stehplätze): Around €18 – €25

Standard Seating (Sitzplätze - Curves / Upper Tier): Approximately €35 – €55

Category 1 Seating (Main & Opposite Stands / Lower Tier): Around €60 – €90+

VIP & Hospitality: Starting from €250+ up to several hundred euros depending on the package.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting Prices: Resale tickets generally begin around €45 – €115 for upper tier seats.

Average Resale Price: Depending on availability and section, average secondary market prices range between €110 – €500+ per seat.

VIP / Premium Resale: Can exceed €1,000+ .

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach Form

Stuttgart have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Earlier in the sequence they recorded a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln and a 3-1 Champions League victory against Viking, though defeats to Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich — the latter by five goals to one — highlight the inconsistency that has defined their season so far.

Mönchengladbach have won just one of their last five matches, that a 5-0 DFB-Pokal victory over TSV Schott Mainz. In the Bundesliga they have lost all four fixtures, conceding 16 goals across those games. Their most recent league outing ended in a 4-2 home defeat to Mainz 05, and they also suffered a 5-0 loss to Freiburg and a 3-0 defeat at RB Leipzig in that stretch.

VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Mönchengladbach hosted Stuttgart and lost 3-0. Stuttgart also won the reverse fixture that season, a 1-0 home victory in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Stuttgart hold the stronger record, including a 4-0 home win in May 2024, with Mönchengladbach's only victory coming in February 2025 when they won 2-1 in Stuttgart.