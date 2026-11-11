How to get Troyes vs Lyon tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Troyes host Lyon on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes.

In their most recent head-to-head meeting in Ligue 1 on February 4, 2023, Lyon secured a comfortable 3-1 away victory at the Stade de l'Aube. Across their last five head-to-head fixtures across all competitions, Lyon have held the upper hand with four wins, while Troyes have been searching for their first victory in that span.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Troyes vs Lyon, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Troyes vs Lyon Ligue 1 kick-off?

Troyes vs Lyon kicks off at Stade de l'Aube in Troyes on Sunday, December 6, 2026.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 13 6 Dec 2026 - 09:00 Stade de l'Aube

How to buy Troyes vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Troyes vs Lyon Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Tickeitng: You can check the official ticketing portals or box offices for both Troyes (Stade de l'Aube) and Olympique Lyonnais for direct membership and general sale ticket releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Troyes vs Lyon Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Troyes vs Lyon Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission / Fan Sections: Typically start from approximately €15 to €25 .

Typically start from approximately . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Generally range from €75 upwards depending on the specific hospitality perks included.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Category / Upper Tiers: Starting around €48 to €58 .

Starting around . Prime Seating & Central Tiers: Commonly range from €90 to €130 .

Commonly range from . VIP & Premium Resale Packages: Can scale upwards of €150 or more depending on how close to kick-off purchases are made.

Troyes vs Lyon Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Troyes vs Lyon Form

Troyes have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Ligue 1 victory over Le Mans on October 31, which followed a goalless draw with Toulouse. Earlier in the run, they lost 1-3 to Lens and 0-2 to Marseille. Across those five fixtures, Troyes scored five goals and conceded seven.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Ligue 1 win over Angers on November 1, with further victories over Nice and Crystal Palace also in that stretch. They suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSG and a 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim in the Europa League. Lyon scored ten goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Troyes vs Lyon: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Ligue 1 on February 4, 2023, when Lyon won 3-1 away at Stade de l'Aube. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Lyon have won four times to Troyes' none, with one match not featuring a Troyes win. Those five games produced 17 goals in total, with Lyon scoring 12 and Troyes five.