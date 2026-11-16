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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoClub Brugge
Book SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Tickets
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How to get SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
SSC Napoli
Club Brugge
Champions League

SSC Napoli take on Club Brugge in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Napoli host Club Brugge on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

SSC Napoli and Club Brugge have limited historical encounters, with their only previous competitive meetings taking place during the 2015/16 UEFA Europa League group stage. In those historical fixtures, Napoli completely dominated the Belgian side, securing a resounding 5-0 victory at home followed by a tight 1-0 win away in Bruges.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Napoli vs Club Brugge, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Champions League kick-off?

Napoli vs Club Brugge takes place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 6
Diego Armando Maradona

How to buy SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through SSC Napoli's official website or ticket office is the primary and most secure method to acquire face-value tickets for the match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / General Admission Tiers: Generally start around €91 to €100.
  • Mid-Range Categories (Category 2 / Upper Tiers): Typically ranges from €100 to €170.
  • Premium Seating & Tribuna: Scaling well above €200 to €400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Curva & Lower Distinti Resale: Starting approximately around €70 to €90.
  • Upper Distinti & Preferred Sideline Seats: Typically range from €95 to €175.
  • VIP & Premium Hospitality Resale: Can scale up to €400.
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SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Champions League: Everything you need to know

SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge Form

Napoli have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Lazio in Serie A, which followed a 4-1 Champions League defeat at Porto and a 2-0 loss to Juventus in the league. They did record a convincing 4-1 win at Monza during this run. Across the five matches, Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Club Brugge have won three and drawn two of their last five outings. Their most recent fixture ended 1-1 against Anderlecht in the First Division A, but before that they beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the Champions League and defeated Zulte Waregem 4-2 in the Belgian league. Brugge also claimed a 3-0 Champions League win over Lens during this period. They have scored eleven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

NAP

NAP - Form

ROM
D3-3
MON
W1-4
JUV
L2-0
POR
L4-1
LAZ
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
CLB

CLB - Form

RCL
W3-0
STT
W3-2
ZUL
W2-4
PSV
W1-2
AND
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SSC Napoli vs Club Brugge: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League in November 2015, when Napoli won 1-0 at Club Brugge's ground. The only other recorded fixture between the sides was also in the Europa League that same season, with Napoli winning 5-0 at home in September 2015. Across both available meetings, Napoli have won twice, with Club Brugge yet to take a point from the fixture.

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawClub Brugge
2
0
0
Europa League
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
5
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
0
FT
6Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored0/2

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