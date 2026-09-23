How to get Romania vs Poland tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The UEFA Nations League returns with an electrifying international clash as Romania prepare to host Poland at Arena Națională in Bucharest. Both European nations face off in a high-stakes group encounter that carries massive promotional implications and tournament standing points.

GOAL provides all the necessary details regarding matchday ticketing, seating categories, price points, and direct guidance on how to secure your seats.





When is Romania vs Poland UEFA Nations League B kick-off?





UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 5 14 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Arena Nationala

Where to buy Romania vs Poland tickets?

Official primary tickets are distributed directly through Bilete FRF, which serves as the Romanian Football Federation official ticketing portal for home fixtures in Bucharest. Supporters should check the official platform to secure standard general admission tickets when public allocations open.

If primary sales sell out completely or specific seating tiers become unavailable on the official portal, secondary marketplace platforms like StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

How much are Romania vs Poland tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €15 for general admission seating behind the goals at Arena Națională.

Secondary market entry prices like StubHub start at around €45 on secondary platforms when standard allocations sell out on primary ticket outlets.

Romania vs Poland UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

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