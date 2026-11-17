Rennes host Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Their sole previous encounter took place during the UEFA Cup group stage on December 20, 2007, at Roazhon Park. That lone historical meeting ended in a tightly contested 1-1 draw, with Stéphane Mbia scoring a late equalizer for the French side.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League kick-off?

Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb kicks off at Roazhon Park in Rennes on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Roazhon Park

How to buy Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through Stade Rennais FC's official ticketing portal or office channels for primary market tickets, especially if you hold a club membership or loyalty status.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Ranging roughly between €25 and €80.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Upper-Tier or Standard Views: Generally start around €85 to €107 .

Generally start around . Premium Seating, Longside Views, or Lower-Tier Seats: Frequently range from €130 upwards.

Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb Europa League: Everything you need to know

Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb Form

Rennes have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Lille in Ligue 1 on November 8, following a 0-0 draw with Olympiacos in the Europa League. They beat Strasbourg 3-0 in late October but were beaten heavily by Nice, losing 5-2. Across those five matches, Rennes scored six goals and conceded nine.

Dinamo Zagreb have won three and lost two of their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 win over NK Varazdin in the HNL on November 8, and they followed their Europa League win over Sunderland with that domestic victory. A 2-4 defeat to NEC Nijmegen in Europe earlier in October represents their heaviest recent loss. Zagreb scored nine goals and conceded six across the five-match run.

Rennes vs Dinamo Zagreb: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between Rennes and Dinamo Zagreb in this dataset took place in the Europa League on December 20, 2007, ending in a 1-1 draw at Roazhon Park. With just one fixture on record between these clubs, there is limited historical precedent to draw on ahead of this encounter.