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Champions League
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio Benito Villamarin
team-logoFeyenoord
Book Real Betis vs Feyenoord Tickets
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How to get Real Betis vs Feyenoord tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Real Betis
Feyenoord
Champions League

Real Betis take on Feyenoord in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Real Betis are set to play Feyenoord on Wednesday, October 21, 2026 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville.

The Spanish side secured their long-awaited return to Europe's top-tier competition after ending a 21-year absence with a 5th-place finish in LaLiga. Meanwhile, Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord look to bounce back on the road in Spain following an opening-round 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Real Betis vs Feyenoord, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League kick-off?

Real Betis vs Feyenoord kicks off at the Estadio Benito Villamarín in Seville, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Estadio Benito Villamarin

How to buy Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets?

To buy tickets for the Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League match on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, you have a few main purchasing routes depending on which section you want to sit in:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Real Betis Official Website: Home section tickets are released directly through Real Betis' official ticketing portal. Priority is given to Betis club members (socios) before any remaining inventory goes to the general public.
  • Feyenoord Away Allocation: If you are supporting Feyenoord and want to sit in the away section, tickets are distributed strictly through Feyenoord’s official ticketing portal to season ticket holders and verified club members.
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How much do Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League tickets cost?

For the Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League match at the Estadio Benito Villamarín on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, ticket costs vary depending on whether you purchase them face-value directly from the clubs or through secondary marketplace platforms:

1. Official Face-Value Prices

  • Standard Category Seats (Goles / Preference / Fondo): Approximately €40 to €90
  • Premium Longside Lower Seats: Around €90 to €150
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Starting from €200 to €350+
  • Away Supporters Sector: Face-value European away tickets are capped by UEFA guidelines at €70 for standard visiting supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets sell out, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list ticket prices in the following ranges depending on demand and seat location:

  • Category 3 / 4 (Upper Shortside & End Stands):€80 – €110 per ticket
  • Category 2 (Corner & Upper Longside):€110 – €160 per ticket
  • Category 1 (Lower Central Longside):€160 – €250 per ticket
  • Category 1 Premium / VIP:€300 – €450+ per ticket
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Real Betis vs Feyenoord Champions League: Everything you need to know

Real Betis vs Feyenoord Form

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with their only defeat a 5-2 loss to Levante earlier in the campaign. Since then, Pellegrini's side have beaten Real Madrid 1-0 in LaLiga, claimed a 3-2 win over Lille in the Champions League, won 2-1 at Villarreal, and followed that with a 1-0 victory over Getafe. Across those five matches, Betis scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Feyenoord's recent record shows three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 5-0 home win over FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie, and they also beat PEC Zwolle 7-0 on the road. The low point of the run was a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. Van Bronckhorst's side scored 17 goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

BET

BET - Form

RMA
W1-0
LIL
W2-3
VIL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
COR
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FEY

FEY - Form

HAA
D2-2
NEC
W1-3
BAR
L5-1
ZWO
W0-7
UTR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Real Betis vs Feyenoord: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League on January 29, 2026, when Real Betis beat Feyenoord 2-1 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín. That is the only fixture on record between the two sides in the provided data, with Betis taking the win on home soil in that European encounter.

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawFeyenoord
1
0
0
Europa League
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Feyenoord badge
Feyenoord
FEY
1
FT
2Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored1/1
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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