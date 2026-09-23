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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoPoland
Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw
team-logoSweden
Book Poland vs Sweden Tickets
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How to get Poland vs Sweden tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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UEFA Nations League B
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Poland take on Sweden in the UEFA Nations League B. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

The UEFA Nations League returns with a high-stakes international clash as Poland prepare to host Sweden at Tarczyński Arena in Wrocław. Both European nations face off in a critical group encounter that carries massive promotional implications and tournament standing points.

GOAL provides all the necessary details regarding matchday ticketing, seating categories, price points, and direct guidance on how to secure your seats.

Poland vs Sweden TicketsBuy now

When is Poland vs Sweden UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Poland vs Sweden takes place at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

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UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6
Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw

Where to buy Poland vs Sweden tickets?

Official primary tickets are distributed directly through Łączy nas piłka, which serves as the Polish Football Association official ticketing portal for national team fixtures. Supporters should check the official platform to secure standard general admission tickets when public allocations open.

If primary sales sell out completely or specific seating tiers become unavailable on the official portal, secondary marketplace platforms like Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out.

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How much are Poland vs Sweden tickets?

Standard single match tickets on the official ticketing portal start at approximately €30 to €45 for general admission seating sections.

Secondary market like Ticombo entry prices start at around €79 on secondary platforms when standard allocations sell out on primary ticket outlets.

Poland vs Sweden TicketsBuy now

Poland vs Sweden UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Poland vs Sweden Form

Poland have managed one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Nigeria, and they also suffered a 0-2 loss to Ukraine in a friendly. A 3-2 defeat to Sweden in World Cup qualification earlier this year was another setback, though wins over Albania and Malta offered some relief during that campaign. Urban's side scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

Sweden's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their World Cup campaign included a 5-1 victory over Tunisia but also a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands and a 3-0 loss to France in the Round of 32. They drew 1-1 with Japan in the group stage and 2-2 with Greece in a pre-tournament friendly. Potter's side scored twelve goals across those five matches but conceded ten, reflecting a squad capable of attacking output but one that has shown defensive vulnerabilities at the highest level.

POL

POL - Form

MAL
W2-3
ALB
W2-1
SWE
L3-2
UKR
L0-2
NGA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SWE

SWE - Form

GRE
D2-2
TUN
W5-1
NED
L5-1
JPN
D1-1
FRA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Poland vs Sweden: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Sweden beat Poland 3-2 in a World Cup qualification fixture. Before that, Poland won 2-0 at home against Sweden in a qualifying match in March 2022. Across the five head-to-head meetings on record, Sweden hold the stronger record, with three wins to Poland's one and one further Polish victory, the sides having also met at Euro 2020 where Sweden won 3-2.

Head to Head

PolandDrawSweden
1
0
4
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
3
Poland badge
Poland
POL
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Poland badge
Poland
POL
2
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
0
FT
European Championship
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
3
Poland badge
Poland
POL
2
FT
Friendlies
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
3
Poland badge
Poland
POL
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Poland badge
Poland
POL
0
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
FT
7Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

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