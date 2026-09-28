How to get Poland vs Romania tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Poland hosts Romania in an exciting UEFA Nations League Group H fixture at the prestigious PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on October 2, 2026. This high-profile European clash features two competitive national teams battling for top position in their group standings.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat at PGE Narodowy. Discover official purchasing platforms, ticket pricing options, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Poland vs Romania UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Poland vs Romania takes place at the National Stadium in Warsaw, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 National Stadium, Warszawa

Where to buy Poland vs Romania tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Polish Football Association (PZPN) ticketing portal, which handles primary sales for Poland national team home fixtures. The official portal is your primary option to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

How much are Poland vs Romania tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official PZPN ticketing portal typically start at €25 for general category seating behind the goals, with prices increasing based on seat tier and location inside PGE Narodowy.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €52 per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Poland vs Romania UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Poland vs Romania Form

Poland have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Nigeria, and they also suffered a 0-2 loss to Ukraine in a friendly. Earlier in the run, they beat Albania 2-1 and Malta 3-2 during World Cup qualification. Urban's side scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

Romania have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over Wales, and they also drew 1-1 with Georgia. They lost to both Slovakia and Turkey in that period, while a 7-1 win over San Marino stands as their biggest result of the run. Hagi's side scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Poland vs Romania: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in June 2017, when Poland won 3-1 at home in a World Cup qualifier. Before that, Poland won 3-0 away in Romania in November 2016 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Poland hold a clear advantage with three wins to Romania's two, with no draws between the sides.



