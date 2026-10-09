How to get Osasuna vs Racing Santander tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Osasuna take on Racing Santander on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona.

Historically, Racing Santander holds the upper hand in competitive top-flight encounters between the two northern Spanish clubs with six head-to-head victories compared to two for Osasuna. The two sides last met in pre-season preparation on July 24, 2026, where Osasuna secured a 2–0 victory over Racing Santander.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Osasuna vs Racing Santander, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Osasuna vs Racing Santander LaLiga kick-off?

LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Estadio El Sadar

How to buy Osasuna vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Osasuna vs Racing Santander match at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, follow these options:

1. Official CA Osasuna Ticketing Portal

Secure match tickets at face value is through the official CA Osasuna website. Tickets are generally made available to club members first before opening up to the general public roughly one to two weeks prior to matchday.

2. Stadium Box Office (Taquillas El Sadar)

If tickets remain unsold online, fans can purchase physical tickets directly from the ticket windows at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona during matchday week or on game day.

3. Visiting Team (Racing Santander) Away Allocation

Racing Santander supporters traveling to Pamplona should request tickets through Racing Santander's official club channels, as designated away-sector seats are distributed through the visiting club's ticketing department.

4. Secondary Market platforms

If official allocations sell out, tickets are often listed on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . Prices on secondary platforms fluctuate depending on demand.

How much do Osasuna vs Racing Santander LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Osasuna vs Racing Santander match at Estadio El Sadar vary based on seating category and whether you buy face-value tickets or resale tickets.

1. Face Value / General Public Seats

Official direct ticket prices set by CA Osasuna typically range from €30 to €110 for standard categories (such as Behind the Goal / Gol, Corner, and Main Stand / Tribuna / Lateral).

2. VIP & Premium Hospitality

Official VIP tickets and premium matchday packages usually range between €150 and €250+ per seat.

3. Secondary Market & Resale Platforms: On secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, ticket prices generally start around €160 to €180 for basic entry-level seats and can go higher depending on demand and seating location.

Osasuna vs Racing Santander LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Osasuna vs Racing Santander Form

Osasuna have won two and lost three of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid, following a 2-0 home loss to Espanyol. Their best result in the run was a 1-0 win over Getafe, and they also won 1-2 at Celta Vigo. Ramis's side have scored five goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Racing Santander have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five. Their most recent result was a 7-2 loss at Barcelona, though they did beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 the week prior. Earlier in the run, they beat Elche 3-2 and lost 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano. Lopez's side have scored ten goals and conceded thirteen across those five outings.

Osasuna vs Racing Santander: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a pre-season friendly on July 24, 2026, when Osasuna won 2-0. Before that, Racing Santander claimed a 1-0 victory in a friendly in August 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Osasuna hold two wins to Racing's two, with one further Racing victory, and the five games have produced a combined 9 goals.