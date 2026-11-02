How to get Levante vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Levante host Elche on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia.

In their most recent league encounter in January 2026, Levante edged out Elche in a thrilling 3-2 victory at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Earlier in the 2025–26 campaign, Elche claimed a solid 2-0 win over Levante on home turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Levante vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Elche kicks off at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 13 23 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Levante vs Elche LaLiga match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, you typically have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Levante UD Official Website: As the home team, Levante sells individual match tickets directly through their official ticketing portal. This is usually the safest and most reliable way to secure face-value tickets.

As the home team, Levante sells individual match tickets directly through their official ticketing portal. This is usually the safest and most reliable way to secure face-value tickets. Elche CF Ticketing: If you are supporting the visiting side, Elche usually receives an allocation of away-section tickets for their traveling supporters, which can be requested through their official club channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Levante vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost categories and price points for the Levante vs Elche LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / Upper Tiers (Gol Alto / General Admission): Generally start around €30 to €50 for standard matches, depending on the opponent and location in the upper bowls.

Generally start around for standard matches, depending on the opponent and location in the upper bowls. Longside / Lower Tiers (Tribuna / Lateral): Mid-tier and lower-bowl seats closer to the pitch generally range from €60 to €110 through official club sales.

Mid-tier and lower-bowl seats closer to the pitch generally range from through official club sales. VIP / Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences with catering and prime seating usually start around €150 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Resale: Generally start around €135 to €145 .

Generally start around . Category 2 / Standard Seating: Standard views commonly range from €140 to €160 .

Standard views commonly range from . Category 1 / Premium Longside Resale: Premium sideline seats or high-demand often range from €175 to €210+ depending on availability.

Levante vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Elche Form

Levante go into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao, which followed a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna. Earlier in the run, a 3-3 draw with Sevilla showed Levante's capacity to score freely, though the 1-3 defeat to Villarreal and a 2-4 loss to Barcelona underline the defensive vulnerabilities Castro's side have yet to resolve. Across those five matches, Levante scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Elche arrive with a run of one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent matches produced back-to-back goalless draws against Villarreal and Celta Vigo, while their only win in the period was a 1-3 victory at Espanyol. A 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid and a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao complete the picture. Anselmi's side have scored just five goals across those five fixtures, a return that will concern the visiting camp.

Levante vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 23, 2026, when Levante won 3-2 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Before that, Elche claimed a 2-0 home victory in August 2025 in their first LaLiga encounter of that campaign. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which span LaLiga and the Segunda Division, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and a combined 19 goals have been scored across those fixtures.