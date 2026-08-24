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Ligue 1
team-logoLe Havre
Stade Oceane
team-logoAngers
Book Le Havre vs Angers Tickets
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How to get Le Havre vs Angers tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Ligue 1

Le Havre take on Angers in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Le Havre take on Angers on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at Stade Océane in Le Havre.

Recent encounters between the two sides have been closely contested, with Le Havre securing a 2–1 home victory in January 2026 and playing out a 1–1 draw at Angers in April 2026. Both teams will be seeking crucial points early in the campaign to establish momentum and build separation from the lower half of the table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Le Havre vs Angers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 kick-off?

Le Havre vs Angers kicks off at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, with the match scheduled for the current Ligue 1 matchday.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 4
Stade Oceane

How to buy Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets?

Purchasing tickets for the Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 fixture at the Stade Océane involves a few main steps:

Official Club Ticketing

  • Official Website: Visit the official Le Havre AC ticketing platform (billetterie.hac-foot.com). This is the safest and most direct method to secure face-value tickets.
  • Release Dates: Matchday tickets usually go on general sale 2 to 3 weeks prior to the fixture date.
  • Matchday Box Office: If tickets do not sell out in advance, remaining seats can be purchased on the day of the match directly at the Stade Océane ticket counters.

Secondary & Resale Platforms

  • Aggregators: If tickets are sold out on the official site, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list spare seats from members or season ticket holders.
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How much do Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1 match at the Stade Océane vary depending on the purchasing channel and seat category:

Official Box Office Prices

  • Standard Seats: Face-value tickets purchased directly through Le Havre AC typically range from £15 to £45 (€18 to €52) depending on the stand (behind the goals vs. central main stands).
  • Discounted Rates: Concessions for youth, students, or children generally fall between £10 and £25 (€12 to €30).

Secondary & Resale Market Prices

  • Starting Price: Entry-level general admission seats listed on ticket resale platforms such as StubHub start around £40 to £50 (€48 to €58 / $52).
  • Average Price: The overall average price across various stadium categories on resale sites is roughly £65 to £70 (~$80 USD).
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Le Havre vs Angers Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Le Havre vs Angers Form

Le Havre's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their only victory came in a Club Friendly against Le Mans, while their most recent outing was a 1-0 league defeat to Monaco on August 23. Across those five matches they scored five goals and conceded six, and they have yet to keep a clean sheet in that run.

Angers have won three of their last five matches, though two of those wins came in pre-season friendlies against Paris FC and Lorient. Their most recent result was a 2-0 league loss at Lille on August 23. They beat Paris FC 3-2 in their final friendly, but that positive momentum did not carry into the opening Ligue 1 weekend.

LEH

LEH - Form

OVI
L3-2
LEM
W0-1
ASM
L0-1
OL
D1-1
B29
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SCO

SCO - Form

FCL
W2-1
PAR
W3-2
LIL
L0-2
AJA
W1-3
REN
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Le Havre vs Angers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, played in Ligue 1 at Angers on April 18, 2026. Across the last five meetings, neither team has dominated, with Le Havre claiming one win, Angers claiming one win, and three matches finishing level. Le Havre won 2-1 at home in January 2026, while Angers took a 1-0 victory at the Stade Océane in December 2024.

Head to Head

Le HavreDrawAngers
1
3
1
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
1
FT
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
2
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
0
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
0
FT
Ligue 1
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
1
FT
Ligue 1
Le Havre badge
Le Havre
LEH
0
Angers badge
Angers
SCO
1
FT
4Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

Le Havre vs Angers Standings

In the current Ligue 1 table, Le Havre sit 14th and Angers are placed 15th, with both clubs separated by a narrow margin at the foot of the standings.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MonacoMonacoASM
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
2
LyonLyonOL
5320102+811
W
D
W
D
W
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
532083+511
W
D
W
W
D
4
LilleLilleLIL
531184+410
L
W
W
D
W
5
RennesRennesREN
531189-110
L
W
W
W
D
6
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
522187+18
W
W
L
D
D
7
AngersAngersSCO
521265+17
W
D
L
W
L
8
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
5212101007
L
D
W
W
L
9
Le MansLe MansLEM
51319906
W
D
D
L
D
10
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
5203712-56
W
W
L
L
L
11
BrestBrestB29
512278-15
L
L
W
D
D
12
LorientLorientFCL
512256-15
L
D
W
L
D
13
ToulouseToulouseTFC
512279-25
W
D
L
D
L
14
NiceNiceNCE
512236-35
W
L
D
L
D
15
LensLensRCL
51139904
L
D
L
L
W
16
TroyesTroyesTRO
5113411-74
L
L
L
W
D
17
MarseilleMarseilleOM
510478-13
L
L
L
L
W
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
502347-32
L
D
L
D
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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